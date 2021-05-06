Police apprehend 238 more for violating quarantine regulations

A total of 238 people who failed to wear face masks and maintain social distancing have been arrested by the police on Wednesday (May 05).

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said cases were filed against 5,400 of such arrestees and majority of them have been found guilty of the charges levelled against them.

He stressed that people need to wear the face mask as per proper instructions in order to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus. Legal action will be sought against those who fail to adhere to this, the police spokesperson added.

In the meantime, the police have carried out special inspections at gyms, hair and beauty salons, barber shops, vehicle repairing shops, laundries and other service providing establishments on Wednesday (May 05).

The operation was carried out in the Western Province from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

As many 3,473 people at 2,103 of such establishments have come under inspection during the operation, DIG Rohana said. Seven individuals have been taken into custody for violating health regulations.