The Supreme Court’s determination with regard to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill will be presented to the House on the 18th of May, the Department of Communications of the Parliament said.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has received the Supreme Court’s determination on Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill on Wednesday evening (May 05).

The Committee on Parliamentary Business on Tuesday (May 04) decided not to proceed with the parliamentary debate on the relevant draft billscheduled for Wednesday, as the Supreme Court’s determination was yet to be received by the Parliament.

On April 23, the Supreme Court concluded the consideration of petitions challenging the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The petitions were taken up before a five-member bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, and Supreme Court Judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Murdu Fernando, and Janak de Silva.