Sri Lanka suspends all arrivals from India

Sri Lanka has halted all arrivals from India with immediate effect, says the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The decision has been taken on the directives of the Ministry of Health.

India is currently afflicted by a second wave of COVID-19 that has overwhelmed the country healthcare system with skyrocketing positive cases and deaths.

India has been recording more than 300,000 new daily infections since the 21st of April.

After registering more than 412,000 fresh cases and 3,980 new deaths within the past 24 hours, India’s coronavirus caseload now stands over 20 million and the death toll has topped 220,000.