AG turns down post of Sri Lankan envoy to Canada to serve public

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has been nominated as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Canada.

However, expressing his gratitude for the appointment, the Attorney General has conveyed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that he wishes to remain in Sri Lanka to serve its people.

Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne confirmed this to Ada Derana today (May 06).

Dappula de Livera was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s Attorney General on the May 10, 2019 before then-President Maithripala Sirisena.

On May 07, 2019, the Constitutional Council, chaired by former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, unanimously approved the name of Dappula de Livera as the new Attorney General.

De Livera has served as the Acting Attorney General and the Solicitor General prior to his appointment as the Attorney General.

He has concluded action in 27,206 criminal cases during his tenure from May 2019 to May 2021.