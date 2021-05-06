Guidelines issued for all excise licensees

The Commission General of the Excise Department has issued health guidelines for all excise licensees in the country including bars, pubs and restaurants serving liquor in line with the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services.

This is in accordance with Notice No. 409/2021 issued by the Director General of Government Information Department dated 01.05.2021 and the guidelines on Covid-19 control issued by the Director General of Health Services dated 01.05.2021.

The following guidelines have been issued by the Commissioner General of Excise for the licensed establishments across the island:

Commission General of Excise Department issues guidelines by Adaderana Online on Scribd