Coronavirus: 810 patients discharged from medical care

Up to 810 coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Hambantota District General Hospital (61), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (50) and Panideniya Treatment Centre (44).

According to official data, the country has confirmed as many as 100,885 recoveries to date.

The total number of novel coronavirus infections registered in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 117,529.

The daily situation report showed that 15,910 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, 734 people in the country have also succumbed to COVID-19 infection.