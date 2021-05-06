Advisory issued for heavy rainfall and severe lightning

May 6, 2021   05:09 pm

The Department of Meteorology today (May 06) issued an advisory for thundershowers and severe lightning in parts of the island.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North- western and Uva provinces and in Mannar, Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva, North-western and Southern provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Met. Department said further.

The public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

