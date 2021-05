The Ministry of Health says that another 546 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today, pushing the daily tally of new cases reported to 1,851.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 Cluster.

This increases the total Cvodi-19 cases count in Sri Lanka to 119,424 while total recoveries stand at 100,885.

17,805 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.