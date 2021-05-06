Sri Lanka bars air passengers with 14-day travel history to India

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka says it has informed all airlines that passengers with a travel history to India within the last 14 days will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka.

Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka Themiya Abeywickrama stated that this comes into effect immediately and will remain until further notice.

This decision has been taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

Sri Lanka today announced that all arrivals from India will be banned with immediate effect due to the record rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country.

Several countries like the UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India as well as other South Asian countries.

