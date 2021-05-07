The Director General of Health Services confirmed eleven more Covid-19 related deaths today (06), as Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus pandemic rose to 745.

1. The deceased is a 73-year-old female resident in Inamaluwa. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 while undergoing treatments in General Hospital Polonnaruwa and transferred to Special Covid-19 Treatment Center Welikanda where she died on 05.05.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID Pneumonia and renal failure.

2. The deceased is a 52-year-old female resident in Kuliyapitiya. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 while undergoing treatments in a private Hospital Kurunegala and transferred to the Teaching Hospital Anuradahpura where she died on 06.05.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Cardio Respiratory Failure and multi organ failure due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

3. The deceased is a 71-year-old Female Resident in Katuwana. She was admitted to Base Hospital Katuwana and transferred to District General Hospital Embilipitiya where she died on 02.05.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia.

4. The deceased is a 55-year-old male resident in Benthota. He was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments in Colombo South Teaching Hospital and transferred to District Hospital Undugoda. She died on 06.05.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

5. The deceased is a 68-year-old female resident in Seeduwa. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments in the Chest Hospital Welisara and transferred to the Base Hospital Mulleriyawa where she died on 04.05.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and COVID-19 Pneumonia.

6. The deceased is a 78-year-old female resident in Mallewagedara. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments in District Hospital Moratuwa and transferred to the Base Hospital Mulleriyawa where she died on 30.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Heart disease and COVID Pneumonia.

7. The deceased is a 75-year-old male resident in Gelioya. He died on 06.05.2021 while undergoing treatments in Teaching Hospital Peradeniya. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

8. The deceased is a 77-year-old male resident in Jaffna. He died on 05.05.2021 while undergoing treatments in Teaching Hospital Jaffna. The cause of death is mentioned as Septic Shock and left lower limb wound.

9. The deceased is a 72-year-old female resident in Udawalawa. She died on 21.02.2021 while undergoing treatments in District Hospital Embilipitiya. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia

10. The deceased is a 43-year-old male resident in Buluthota. He was admitted to Base Hospital Kolonna and transferred to the District Hospital Embilipitiya where he died on 29.04.2021. The cause of death is

mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

11. The deceased is an 81-year-old female resident in Colombo - 03. She died on 05.05.2021 on admission to the National Hospital Colombo. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 Pneumonia, Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus