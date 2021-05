Twelve GN divisions isolated, restrictions on four localities lifted

Twelve more Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kalutara, Gampaha and Colombo districts have been isolated with immediate effect, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

Kalutara District

• Pimbura GN Division (Agalawatta police area)

• Yatiyana West GN Division (Matugama police area)

Colombo District (Piliyandala police area)

• Halputha GN Division

• Kesbewa East GN Division

• Makandana West GN Division

• Nivungama GN Division

• Polhena GN Division

Gampaha District (Kadawatha police area)

• Eldeniya East GN Division

• Sooriyapaluwa South GN Division

• Sooriyapaluwa North GN Division

• Pahala Karagahamuna North GN Division

• Ihala Karagahamuna North GN Division



Meanwhile, the isolation orders on the following Grama Niladhari Divisions have been lifted with immediate effect:

Baduraliya police area of Kalutara District

• Ingurudaluwa GN Division

Meegahathenna police area of Kalutara District

• Pelawatta East GN Division

• Miriswatta GN Division

• Pahala Hewessa GN Division