Suspect linked to Kimbula Ela Guna arrested with narcotics

May 7, 2021   07:48 am

A major accomplice of notorious criminal gang member who operates under the alias ‘Suresh’ been taken into custody by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The suspect, identified as Thavasidevan Pradeep Kumar, was arrested on Thursday (May 06) at the Aluth Mawatha Road in Colombo 15.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the Organized Crimes Prevention Unit of the STF.

A total of 2.22 kg of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 4.527 kg of ‘Hash’ narcotics, a mobile phone and alleged drug money valued at Rs. 400,000 have been seized from the possession of the 21-year-old.

The arrestee and the seized items have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

According to the police, the infamous gangster ‘Suresh’ operates the drug syndicate run by the notorious outlaw ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ from overseas.

