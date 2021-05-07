Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam tipped to become next AG

The name of Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam will be taken into consideration by the Parliamentary Council for the post of Attorney General, says Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Parliamentary Council is scheduled to meet next week, according to reports.

Sanjay Rajaratnam was appointed as the Acting Solicitor General in October 2019, after then-Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe was interdicted, pending an inquiry into her alleged phone conversation with Avant-Garde chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi.

Meanwhile, the tenure of current Attorney General Dappula de Livera, who was sworn in on May 10, 2019, is set to come to an end this month.

It was reported on Thursday (May 06) he was nominated for the post of High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Canada.

However, the Attorney General, turning down the post, conveyed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that he wishes to remain in Sri Lanka to serve its people.