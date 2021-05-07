India’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday (May 07).

Stalin, along with 33 ministers from his party, including 19 former ministers and 15 new faces were sworn in at the Raj Bhawan.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday approved the recommendations made by Stalin regarding MLAs to be appointed ministers and their portfolios.

After a gap of 10 years, the DMK comes back to power, with Stalin at the helm. Governor Purohit administered Stalin the Oath of Office and Secrecy.

Stalin, along with 33 ministers from his party, including 19 former ministers and 15 new faces will be sworn in at the Raj Bhawan. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday approved the recommendations made by Stalin regarding MLAs to be appointed ministers and their portfolios.

Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi does not figure in the list of ministers.

DMK had fought the elections with its allies and got absolute majority on its own. Stalin will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently -Abled Persons.

Source: DNA India