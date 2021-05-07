Schools, other educational institutions closed until further notice

All schools, pre-schools, universities and tuition classes will remain closed until further notice, Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris announced today (May 07).

The decision was jointly taken by the education and health authorities, after taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country exacerbated by a third wave.

On April 27, an announcement from the Education Minister stated that all schools across the country will be closed until the April 30 due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 figures.

However, reopening of schools was then postponed until today as the country has been seeing a consecutive increase in virus infections following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year last month.

Daily coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka have been staying above 1,000 since the 27th of April.

Sri Lanka has registered as many as 119,424 infections since the pandemic’s outbreak last year. According to official data, more than 17,700 active cases are under medical care at present.