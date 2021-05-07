436 more quarantine regulation violators under arrest

436 more quarantine regulation violators under arrest

May 7, 2021   01:48 pm

The police have arrested 436 more individuals on Thursday (May 06) for violating quarantine regulations.

This is reportedly the highest number of quarantine law violations-related arrests made in a single day since October, 2020.

According to reports, 101 of them have been taken into custody from Pettah and Wellawidiya areas.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 187 mobile vendors operating in the Western Province.

In addition, inspections were also carried out at 852 other service providing institutions including day-care centres, tuition classes, indoor gyms and restaurants.

Ten individuals have been taken into custody during the operation while 14 others were directed to quarantine procedure as per the instructions of health authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories