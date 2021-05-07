436 more quarantine regulation violators under arrest

The police have arrested 436 more individuals on Thursday (May 06) for violating quarantine regulations.

This is reportedly the highest number of quarantine law violations-related arrests made in a single day since October, 2020.

According to reports, 101 of them have been taken into custody from Pettah and Wellawidiya areas.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 187 mobile vendors operating in the Western Province.

In addition, inspections were also carried out at 852 other service providing institutions including day-care centres, tuition classes, indoor gyms and restaurants.

Ten individuals have been taken into custody during the operation while 14 others were directed to quarantine procedure as per the instructions of health authorities.