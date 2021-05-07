All Catholic schools to remain closed until further notice

In accordance with the government’s decision, all Catholic schools across the country will also remain closed until further notice, the Bishop’s House has announced.

Earlier today (May 07), Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris stated that all schools, pre-schools, universities and tuition classes be closed until further notice, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

On April 27, an announcement from the Education Minister stated that all schools across the country will be closed until the April 30 due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 figures.

However, reopening of schools was then postponed until today as the country has been seeing a consecutive increase in virus infections following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year last month.