President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is hopeful that the World Health Organization would make efforts to fulfil Sri Lanka’s need for 600,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for the administration of the 2nd dose.

He made this remark in a tweet posted following a virtual discussion with the Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

During the discussion, it transpired that approval would be given in another 2-3 days for the China-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to be used for emergency use, according to President Rajapaksa.

With that approval, Sri Lanka will be able to roll out the Sinopharm vaccine with the current stock of 600,000 doses in hand, the President noted.

While commending Sri Lanka’s control of the pandemic during the first wave, Dr. Tedros was hopeful that the current surge in coronavirus infections would be soon brought under control, the President said further in his tweet.

The President has conveyed his appreciation of the support the WHO has been providing at regional and Colombo office-level.

