PM virtually inaugurates construction of Ruwanpura Expressway

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (May 07) virtually inaugurated the constructions work of the first phase of Ruwanpura Expressway.

The event unfolded at the Temple Trees in Colombo this morning with participation of a limited number of guests in compliance with the health guidelines.

Minister of Highways Johnson Fernando, Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and several other high-level officials were present at the ceremony.

Ruwanpura Expressway, which stretches across 73.9 kilometers from Kahathuduwa to Pelmadulla via Horana-Ingiriya-Kiriella-Kuruwita-Ratnapura, is expected to be constructed under three phases.

The first phase of the proposed expressway is a stretch of 24.3 kilometers from Kahathuduwa to Ingiriya.

A local company was selected as the construction contractor of the first section of the expressway at a cost of Rs. 54.7 billion.

The first phase of Ruwanpura Expressway is expected to be completed by 2024, according to Road Development Authority’s Chairman Chaminda Athuluwage.