Sri Lanka reports 878 more coronavirus recoveries

Up to 878 coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Punanani Treatment Centre (98), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (60), Ampara Rehabilitation Centre (52) and Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (51).

According to official data, the country has confirmed as many as 101,763 recoveries to date.

The total number of novel coronavirus infections registered in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 119,424.

The daily situation report showed that 16,916 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, 745 people in the country have also succumbed to COVID-19 infection.