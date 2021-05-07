Met. Dept. warns of downpours of about 150mm in parts of the island

May 7, 2021   06:09 pm

The Department of Meteorology, issuing an advisory today, stated that showers or thundershowers can be expected in the most parts of the island during the evening or night.

Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces as well as Galle and Matara districts may receive downpours of about 150 mm, the Met. Department warned.

Meanwhile, heavy rains above 100 mm can be expected at some places in North-western, Uva and Central provinces.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-western and Uva provinces and in Mannar, Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Met. Department urged the members of the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

