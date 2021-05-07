Sinopharm COVID jabs rolled out among Sri Lankans from next week

China-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to Sri Lankans starting from next week, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

The Sinopharm jabs are expected to be administered based on the coronavirus cases identified in each Grama Niladhari division, he noted.

Meanwhile, during a virtual discussion between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and World Health Organization’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom, it transpired that approval would be given in another 2-3 days for the China-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to be used for emergency use.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka on March 20.

Later, a consignment of 600,000 doses of the vaccine donated by China arrived on the island on March 31.

Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka were given priority under the first phase of the Sinopharm vaccination drive in the country.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).