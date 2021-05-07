Eight more GN divisions isolated from tomorrow

Isolation orders have been issued on 08 Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle and Colombo districts with effect from 5.00 am tomorrow (May 08), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Colombo District

Piliyandala police area

• Niwanthidiya GN Division

• Mampe East GN Division

Maharagama police area

• Arawwala West GN Division