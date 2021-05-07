Eight more GN divisions isolated from tomorrow
May 7, 2021 10:33 pm
Isolation orders have been issued on 08 Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle and Colombo districts with effect from 5.00 am tomorrow (May 08), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).
Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:
Colombo District
• Niwanthidiya GN Division
• Mampe East GN Division
• Arawwala West GN Division
Galle District
• Koggala 1 GN Division
• Koggala 2 GN Division
• Meegahagoda GN Division
• Maliyagoda GN Division
• Payadigama West GN Division