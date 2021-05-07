Eight more GN divisions isolated from tomorrow

May 7, 2021   10:33 pm

Isolation orders have been issued on 08 Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle and Colombo districts with effect from 5.00 am tomorrow (May 08), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Colombo District
Piliyandala police area
• Niwanthidiya GN Division
• Mampe East GN Division

Maharagama police area
• Arawwala West GN Division


Galle District
Habaraduwa police area
• Koggala 1 GN Division
• Koggala 2 GN Division
• Meegahagoda GN Division
• Maliyagoda GN Division
• Payadigama West GN Division

