Parks, campsites & bungalows under Wildlife Dept. closed until further notice

May 7, 2021   11:58 pm

Tourist attractions including parks, campsites and tourist bungalows operated by the Department of Wildlife Conservation have been closed off for the general public until further notice.

The decision was reached taking into account the risks of COVID-19 infection, the Department said in a statement issued today (May 07).

On May 04, the Wildlife Conservation Department announced that all wildlife circuit bungalows, guest houses and camping sites under its purview will be temporarily closed to the public.

