More areas in Gampaha, Kalutara & Jaffna districts isolated

More areas in Kalutara, Gampaha and Jaffna districts have been placed under a state of isolation with immediate effect, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Gampaha District

Wattala police area

• Kerawalapitiya GN Division

• Wattala GN Division

• Palliyawatta South GN Division

• Hekitta GN Division

Mahabage police area

• Kerangapokuna GN Division

• Galudapita GN Division

• Maththumagala GN Division

Kalutara District

Kalutara South police area

• Vijitha Road of Nagoda South GN Division

Kalutara North police area

• Bosiripura area of Vidyasara GN Division

• Mahawaskaduwa North GN Division

Matugama police area

• Koratuhena of Yatadolawatta West GN Division