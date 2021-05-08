Heavy rains of about 100 mm possible in four provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Mullaitivu districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island during the evening or night.

Heavy rains of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy rainfall can be expected at some places in the Eastern, South-eastern and Southern sea areas of the island.

Winds will be Easterly to South-easterly in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. The sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.