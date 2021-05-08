Gazette issued banning blending of edible coconut oil with other oils

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has published an extraordinary gazette banning blending of edible coconut oil with any other oils.

The relevant direction will come into effect from the 7th of May (Friday), the Chairman of CAA, Major General (Rtd.) Shantha Dissanayake said.

Accordingly, all importers, refiners, manufacturers, stockists, packers, distributors and traders of edible coconut oil sold in bulk or retail in bottles/packs/containers are hereby barred from blending them with other oils.