2021 State Vesak Festival cancelled

The 2021 State Vesak Festival, scheduled to be held at Nagadeepa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna, has been cancelled, says the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

The decision was reached after taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country aggravated by a third wave.

However, plans will be made to hold the festival at another location in the future, Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Kapila Gunawardhane noted.