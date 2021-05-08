2021 State Vesak Festival cancelled

2021 State Vesak Festival cancelled

May 8, 2021   11:19 am

The 2021 State Vesak Festival, scheduled to be held at Nagadeepa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna, has been cancelled, says the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

The decision was reached after taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country aggravated by a third wave.

However, plans will be made to hold the festival at another location in the future, Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Kapila Gunawardhane noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories