Sri Lankans to receive Sinopharm COVID jabs from today

China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to Sri Lankan nationals starting from today (May 08), says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Accordingly, the Sinopharm inoculation drive will kick off at 2.30 pm this afternoon at the MOH (Medical Officer of Health) Office in Panadura, he noted.

The Sinopharm jabs are expected to be rolled out based on the coronavirus cases identified in each Grama Niladhari division.

Sri Lanka’s National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka on March 20.

Later, a consignment of 600,000 doses of the vaccine donated by China arrived on the island on March 31.

Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka were given priority under the first phase of the Sinopharm vaccination drive in the country.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday (May 07) gave the nod for emergency use of China-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine across the world.