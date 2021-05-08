India COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka

India COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka

May 8, 2021   12:01 pm

The Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus, officially known as B.1.617, has been detected for the first time in Sri Lanka.

The virus strain, which has exacerbated the pandemic situation in the neghbouring country, was found in sample obtained from an individual who had returned to the island from India. This person is currently staying in a quarantine facility, according to reports.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit of Sri Jayewardenepura University confirmed these particulars to Ada Derana today.

The B.1.617 variant was first identified in Maharashtra, India in October 2020.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories