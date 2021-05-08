India COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka

The Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus, officially known as B.1.617, has been detected for the first time in Sri Lanka.

The virus strain, which has exacerbated the pandemic situation in the neghbouring country, was found in sample obtained from an individual who had returned to the island from India. This person is currently staying in a quarantine facility, according to reports.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit of Sri Jayewardenepura University confirmed these particulars to Ada Derana today.

The B.1.617 variant was first identified in Maharashtra, India in October 2020.