Police make 617 more arrests regarding quarantine law violations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 617 more individuals on Friday (May 07) for failing to adhere to quarantine regulations.

This is reportedly the highest number of quarantine law violations-related arrests made in a single day since October, 2020.

Up to 342 of the arrests have been made from the area of Colombo, according to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

A total of 6,539 arrests pertaining to health protocol violations have been made by the police since 30th of October last year.