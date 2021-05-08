Police make 617 more arrests regarding quarantine law violations

May 8, 2021   01:54 pm

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 617 more individuals on Friday (May 07) for failing to adhere to quarantine regulations.

This is reportedly the highest number of quarantine law violations-related arrests made in a single day since October, 2020.

Up to 342 of the arrests have been made from the area of Colombo, according to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

A total of 6,539 arrests pertaining to health protocol violations have been made by the police since 30th of October last year.

