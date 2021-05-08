Ampara Traffic OIC injured in road accident involving drunk driver  Police

The Traffic OIC and a Constable attached to Ampara Police sustained injuries in a motor accident which took place on Friday (May 07).

According to the police, the driver of the Cab that collided with the police motorcycle had been under the influence of alcohol.

Both officers were injured in the accident and hospitalized for treatment.

The Cab driver in question was identified as a public officer and he is currently under arrest, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, who spoke on the matter, said.

DIG Rohana, meanwhile, cautioned the motorists to be vigilant of the prevailing rainy weather, stating that 06 deaths caused by road accidents were reported on Friday.