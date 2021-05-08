1,335 coronavirus patients discharged from medical care

May 8, 2021   05:57 pm

Up to 1,335 coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (247), Kopay Treatment Centre (94) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (84).

According to official data, the country has confirmed as many as 103,098 recoveries to date.

The total number of novel coronavirus infections registered in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 121,338.

The daily situation report showed that 17,476 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, 764 people in the country have also succumbed to COVID-19 infection.

