Advisory for thundershowers & severe lightning issued

The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in parts of the island.

Thereby, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces as well as Mannar, Galle and Matara districts are expected to be affected by the adverse weather condition.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said further.

The members of the public are urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.