Sri Lanka registers 970 new COVID infections

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 970 fresh coronavirus infections so far within the day, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Following the latest surge, the country’s caseload now stands at 122,308.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 103,098 after 1,335 more individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 18,446 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 764 deaths due to the outbreak of the pandemic.