Opposition Leader discusses pandemic situation with WHO representative

A special meeting between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Dr. Olivia Nieveras, the Acting Country Representative of the World Health Organization unfolded on Saturday (May 08).

During their lengthy discussion on the current COVID pandemic situation, the Opposition Leader has requested Dr. Nieveras to provide Sri Lanka with the support and assistance it needs at this critical juncture.

Stating that the most challenging chapter is yet to come, Dr. Nieveras has assured that the United Nations and the WHO is ready to support Sri Lanka in its battle against the pandemic.

Dr. Nalika Gunawardena of the WHO Country Office, Dr. Palitha Abeykoon, Dr. Padmalal de Silva and several other representatives also joined the said meeting.