Additional compensation payment for Swarnamahal Finance depositors from next week

May 8, 2021   08:28 pm

Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced that the payment of additional compensation for the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) will commence from next Monday (May 10).

The payment of additional compensation is implemented out under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme, according to the CBSL.

Accordingly, the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits can collect their claims from any People’s Bank branch commencing from next Monday, by producing the relevant documents.

The CBSL has advised eligible depositors/beneficiaries to avoid gathering in large numbers at the People’s Bank premises and to strictly comply with the health guidelines.

