230 MT of carcinogenic coconut oil re-exported today

May 8, 2021   11:05 pm

Sri Lanka Customs today (May 08) took measures to re-export a consignment of unrefined imported coconut oil containing the carcinogenic substance Aflatoxin.

The Food Control Administration Unit of the Health Ministry and the Sri Lanka Standards Institute had declined the said stock following analysis.

Accordingly, 230 metric tonnes of unrefined coconut oil imported by Edirisinghe Edible Oil (Pvt) Ltd., were loaded into 12 containers and brought to the South Asia Gateway Terminal (SAGT) under full supervision of the Customs.

The containers were stacked into a ship that arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday and it was scheduled to depart Colombo Port for Malaysia at around 9.00 pm today.

