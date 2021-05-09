Coronavirus: 22 new victims move death toll to 786

As many as 22 COVID-related deaths were confirmed in Sri Lanka today (May 08), says Director-General of Health Services.

The new development has moved the total number of COVID victims in the country to 786, according to official data.

The media release issued by the Department of Government Information stated that the victims had succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 02 – May 08.

The deaths were reported from Ragama, Kadawatha, Mulleriyawa, Thalawathugoda, Moratuwa, Lunuketiyamadiththa, Padiyapelella, Colombo 08, Bulathkohupitiya, Hunnasgiriya, Katugastota, Halgranoya, Horampella, Ganemulla, Gurudeniya, Bibila, Agalawatta, Walahanduwa, Poddala, Galagedara and Gannoruwa areas.

Sixteen of the victims were aged between 60-70 years while four were in their eighties. The remaining two were aged between 50-60 years.

COVID pneumonia was identified as a cause of death of majority of the victims. Some of them had suffered from sepsis, heart disease, acute kidney injury, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, acute coronary syndrome and bronchitis as well.