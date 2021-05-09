Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts during the evening or night.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Southern and Eastern provinces during the morning too, it said.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the South-eastern and Southern sea areas during the morning too.

Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers