Police arrest 426 persons for violating quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police says it is conducting constant quarantine operations across the country and that 426 persons have been arrested within yesterday (08) for the violation of quarantine rules and regulations such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a total of 6,965 persons have been arrested in connection with the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

“We have filed charges against approximately 6,000 persons since October 30, 2020 up to date,” he said.

In addition to that around 965 persons have been enlarged on bail and they have been informed to appear before courts on the next court date, he said.

The police spokesman added that a special operation has been conducted in the Western Province with regard to the mobile venders of public places such as bus stands and railway stations.

He said 2,057 venders have been checked by the health authorities along with the police and 114 venders have been subjected to random Rapid Antigen tests while two of them have tested positive for COVID-19. The operations will be continued today, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a special operation has also been carried out focused on the beaches, children’s parks, swimming pools and other public places with regard to quarantine rules and regulations.

A total of 48 persons have been arrested for the offences of quarantine law violations especially for not wearing face masks and failure to maintain social distancing while another 849 persons were admonished by the police and health officials.

He said that 32 persons have been ordered to follow quarantine procedures for a period of 14 days.