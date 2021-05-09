South African arrested with cocaine worth Rs 60 million at BIA

May 9, 2021   02:07 pm

A South African national who had arrived from Kenya has been taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with over 2.2 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth around Rs 60 million. 

Sri Lanka Customs said that the suspect who had arrived from Nairobi, Kenya through Doha, Qatar onboard Qatar Airways flight QR-664, was arrested by officers of the customs narcotics control unit at the airport this morning (09).

Following a search of the passenger’s personal items, the officers discovered 2.29 kg of cocaine in three packages concealed inside shampoo bottles which were inside his travel bag.

The confiscated haul of drugs is estimated to have a street value of around Rs 60 million. 

The arrested suspect and drugs are to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations following the preliminary inquiries by the narcotics control unit of Sri Lanka Customs. 

