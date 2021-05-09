Piliyandala public market closed after more than 100 test positive for Covid-19

May 9, 2021   03:31 pm

The Piliyandala Public Market has been closed until further notice following the detection of several Covid-19 positive cases from the premises, health officials said.

The Medical Officer of Health for Piliyandala Dr. Indika Ellawala stated that PCR tests were carried out on the vendors and other individuals at the Piliyandala public market on May 07 and that the results of 269 persons have currently been received.

According to these results, a total of 101 persons infected with the Covid-19 virus have been identified, he said. 

Therefore, the MOH officials and police officers of Piliyandala have decided to close the premises of the Piliyandala public market today.

