1,365 more coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that 1,365 more patients who were being treated for coronavirus have been discharged after completing recovery within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 104,463.

A total of 123,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sri Lanka while 17,985 of them are currently being treated for the virus.

The death toll due to the virus pandemic has risen to 786.