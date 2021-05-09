Importation of chemicals for non-agricultural sectors allowed on approval

The import of chemicals for non-agricultural industries will be allowed only on the prior approval of relevant authorities, says the Controller General of Imports and Exports.

Sri Lanka had banned the importation of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides with effect from last week.

Controller General Damayanthi S. Karunarathne said:

“Some fertilizers and pesticides had already been imported under the Import and Export Control Act. We have discussed with the Agricultural Department and other relevant agencies and identified the categories not covered by this and completely banned them. Apart from that all other identified chemicals have been placed under import control. Accordingly, these fertilizers or chemical pesticides cannot be used in agriculture. However, if there is a chemical required for another industry, it will be ascertained and steps will be taken in future to issue import licenses for the required quantity.”

The Controller General of Imports and Exports had announced that the licenses issued for these specified items were canceled from May 04, 2021 in line with the Cabinet’s decision to ban the import of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides.

The Finance Ministry had issued a gazette that, without completely banning the import of all agrochemicals, allows for some items to be brought in after May 6 this year subject to special import licence regulations.

The gazette also effectively permits any shipments of agrochemicals that were seaborne on or before May 5 to arrive, be cleared and distributed.

The Gazette 2226/48 of May 6, signed by Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as Finance Minister, had been published on the website of the Department of Imports and Exports Control.