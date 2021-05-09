Govt institutions to limit staff, carry out only essential services
May 9, 2021 07:34 pm
A decision has been taken to carry out only the essential services in all government establishments, the Ministry of Public Administration stated.
The services are to be carried out with minimum staff, the Ministry said.
However, female employees who are pregnant are not to be included in the staff called in for service.
The relevant circular is set to be issued tomorrow (May 10), the Secretary of the Ministry stated.