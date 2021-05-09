Sri Lanka records highest daily count with 2,659 COVID-19 cases today

Sri Lanka records highest daily count with 2,659 COVID-19 cases today

May 9, 2021   08:54 pm

Sri Lanka reports the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases recorded so far as 927 more tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, a total of 2,659 coronavirus-positive cases have been reported today (May 09).

This brings the total number of cases reported in the country to 125,906.

A total of 20,657 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 104,463.

