Isolation lifted in 14 areas in five districts
File Photo.

Isolation lifted in 14 areas in five districts

May 10, 2021   07:12 am

A total of fourteen Grama Niladhari divisions and areas previously designated as isolated areas in Gampaha, Ampara, Kurunegala, Trincomalee and Kalutara districts have been released from isolation with effect from 6.30 a.m. today (10), the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Following areas have been released from isolation:

 

Gampaha District:

Divulapitiya Police Area

  • Aswennawaththa East

 

Kotadeniyawa Police Area

  • Heeralugedara

 

Ampara District:

 

Dehiattakandiya Police Area

  • Kadirapura
  • Chandana area in Dehiattakandiya GN division
  • Dolakanda area in Dehiattakandiya GN division

 

Kurunegala District:

Kumubukgate Police Area

  • Thiththawellgala
  • Nirawiya

 

Trincomalee District:

Uppuweli Police Area

  • Anbuvalipuram

 

Trincomalee Police Area

  • Orr’s Hill
  • Madoove
  • Linganagar

 

China Bay Police Area

  • Lankapalama & Danyagama 1 in China Bay GN division
  • Samanpura, Deewara Gammanaya & Danyagama 2 in Kavattikudah GN

 

Kalutara District:


Panadura South Police Area

  • Narampitiya

 

 

Isolation 2021-05-10 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories