Isolation lifted in 14 areas in five districts
May 10, 2021 07:12 am
A total of fourteen Grama Niladhari divisions and areas previously designated as isolated areas in Gampaha, Ampara, Kurunegala, Trincomalee and Kalutara districts have been released from isolation with effect from 6.30 a.m. today (10), the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
Following areas have been released from isolation:
Gampaha District:
- Aswennawaththa East
- Heeralugedara
Ampara District:
- Kadirapura
- Chandana area in Dehiattakandiya GN division
- Dolakanda area in Dehiattakandiya GN division
Kurunegala District:
- Thiththawellgala
- Nirawiya
Trincomalee District:
- Anbuvalipuram
- Orr’s Hill
- Madoove
- Linganagar
- Lankapalama & Danyagama 1 in China Bay GN division
- Samanpura, Deewara Gammanaya & Danyagama 2 in Kavattikudah GN
Kalutara District:
- Narampitiya
