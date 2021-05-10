Isolation lifted in 14 areas in five districts

A total of fourteen Grama Niladhari divisions and areas previously designated as isolated areas in Gampaha, Ampara, Kurunegala, Trincomalee and Kalutara districts have been released from isolation with effect from 6.30 a.m. today (10), the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Following areas have been released from isolation:

Gampaha District:

Divulapitiya Police Area

Aswennawaththa East

Kotadeniyawa Police Area

Heeralugedara

Ampara District:

Dehiattakandiya Police Area

Kadirapura

Chandana area in Dehiattakandiya GN division

Dolakanda area in Dehiattakandiya GN division

Kurunegala District:

Kumubukgate Police Area

Thiththawellgala

Nirawiya

Trincomalee District:

Uppuweli Police Area

Anbuvalipuram

Trincomalee Police Area

Orr’s Hill

Madoove

Linganagar

China Bay Police Area

Lankapalama & Danyagama 1 in China Bay GN division

Samanpura, Deewara Gammanaya & Danyagama 2 in Kavattikudah GN

Kalutara District:



Panadura South Police Area

Narampitiya

