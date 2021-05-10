Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, the department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces particularly during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the Western and Southern sea areas during the morning too.

Winds will be southerly to south-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can be increased up to (40-45) kmph in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, it said.