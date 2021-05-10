351 more arrested over quarantine regulation violations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 351 more people within the past 24 hours for not failing to adhere to quarantine regulations.

Accordingly, 7,316 arrests in total have been made by the police since 30th of October last year, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a special operation has also been carried out focused on the beaches, children’s parks, restaurants, and other public places with regard to quarantine rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Police will today (May 10) conduct a special operation on places where parties or any other public events are conducted when it is strictly prohibited to so, the DIG stated.

In addition, another special operation will also in place to identify quarantine rule violations in public transport.

The number of passengers on public transport is restricted to the seating capacity while three-wheelers and taxi services may only carry 02 passengers apart from the driver.

The DIG said that these rules will be strictly implemented today and that traffic police officers have been instructed to monitor vehicles for any such violations.

DIG Rohana added that if any person Is found in violation of quarantine rules and regulations they will be dealt with according to the law and arrested. The vehicles used in the particular offenses will be taken into police custody and pressed charges against offenders under quarantine and criminal law, he added.